M&T Bank Corp Invests $213,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH opened at $273.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.47. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.