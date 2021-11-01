M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at $498,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38.

