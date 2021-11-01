5,296 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $205,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.36. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

