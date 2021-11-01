CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.38.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

