Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

