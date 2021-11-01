Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,851,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $422.16 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $422.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

