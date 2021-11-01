UBS Group Cuts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $350.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $357.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.33. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.