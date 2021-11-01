Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 34,968 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

