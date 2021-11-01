Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

