Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Decreases By 50.8%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.