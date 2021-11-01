ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,274.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,274 ($16.64) and last traded at GBX 1,269.90 ($16.59), with a volume of 33846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,248 ($16.31).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,170.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.51. The company has a market cap of £860.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($30,180.30).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

