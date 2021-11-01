Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Rises By 28.6%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $25.94 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

