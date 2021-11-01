Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Increases By 38.6%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,100 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 1,589,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,031.0 days.
Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.47.
Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $624.78 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%.
Amplifon Company Profile
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
