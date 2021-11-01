Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Increases By 38.6%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,100 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 1,589,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,031.0 days.

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $624.78 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMFPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

