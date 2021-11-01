Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VINC shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

