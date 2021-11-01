Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

NYSE:SNA opened at $203.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.87. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

