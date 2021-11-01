Inseego (INSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.70. Inseego has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSG. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inseego stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.