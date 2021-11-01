Newtek Business Services (NEWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $36.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NEWT opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $677.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 175.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newtek Business Services stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWT. Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.