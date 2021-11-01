KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,882,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,685 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $38,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

