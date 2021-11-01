Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,858 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $38,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $509.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $341.80 and a fifty-two week high of $513.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

