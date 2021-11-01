Credit Suisse AG Buys New Shares in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,626,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,536,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Taboola.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,499,000.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $9.39 on Monday. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

