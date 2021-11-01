DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,358 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of DaVita worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 27.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of DaVita by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DaVita by 113.3% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,245,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

NYSE DVA opened at $103.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

