Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Entergy were worth $35,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144,626 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Entergy stock opened at $103.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.