Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.22.

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

