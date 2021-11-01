Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 657,701 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,632,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,626.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 309,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.