Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

ABST stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABST. TD Securities cut Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

