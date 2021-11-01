MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDSF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 157,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares during the period.

Shares of LDSF opened at $20.06 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

