Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $129.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

