Stifel Financial Corp Sells 211 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,393,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PB opened at $75.31 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.06.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

