Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARWR opened at $63.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.57 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

