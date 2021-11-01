Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BV opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

