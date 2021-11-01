Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after purchasing an additional 418,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

