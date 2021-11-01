50,612 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

