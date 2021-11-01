Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,894 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FMX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.21. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.