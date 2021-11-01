16,975 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 910.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,254 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,812,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $17,528,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,833 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57.

