Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 344.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,184 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of Dynex Capital worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 34.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $157,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DX opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

