Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $0.75. Vistra posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.