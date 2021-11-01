$0.38 EPS Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Safehold reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15. Safehold has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 833,404 shares of company stock valued at $62,973,159 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.