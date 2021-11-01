$0.50 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

