Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.43. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,489,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

