Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CAO Sells 67,009 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MAS opened at $65.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

