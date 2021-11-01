Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CAO Sells 67,009 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE MAS opened at $65.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
