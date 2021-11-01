Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.67 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $269,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.