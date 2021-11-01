Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at $7.44 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

