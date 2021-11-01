Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Malibu Boats worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

