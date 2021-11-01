Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,209 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:IDA opened at $104.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

