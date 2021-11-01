Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,004 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Lear worth $58,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $171.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

