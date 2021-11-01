Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,545 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HURC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hurco Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 36.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.20 million, a PE ratio of 216.33 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.75.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

