Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $541.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casa Systems stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.05% of Casa Systems worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
