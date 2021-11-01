Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $541.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casa Systems stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.05% of Casa Systems worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

