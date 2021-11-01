eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
eHealth stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $93.19.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.