eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eHealth stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

