Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 379 SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth $6,536,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth $2,387,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth $667,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

Shares of XHS stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $116.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.