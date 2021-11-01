Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.